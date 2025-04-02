Jordan Condemns Israeli Minister's Al-Aqsa Mosque Intrusion As Dangerous Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs has issued a strong condemnation of the intrusion by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Haram al-Sharif earlier Wednesday.The Ministry characterized the move, which occurred under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, as a "dangerous escalation," a "deliberate provocation," and a "violation of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the established historical and legal status quo."Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's absolute rejection and vehement condemnation of the Israeli minister's action, stating it constituted a "blatant breach of international law and Israel's obligations as the occupying power in occupied Jerusalem."He further asserted that "Israel holds no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites."Qudah highlighted the Israeli government's "continued pattern of unlawful escalation," citing "persistent violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, heightened tensions in the West Bank, ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries amidst a catastrophic humanitarian crisis." He warned of the potential for "regional destabilization."The Ministry called upon the international community to take "decisive action" to compel Israel, as the occupying power, to "cease its ongoing violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and to respect their sanctity."The statement reaffirmed that the entire 144-dunam Al-Aqsa Mosque is an "exclusive place of worship for Muslims," and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, under the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places, "holds the sole legal authority over the administration of the Haram al-Sharif and the regulation of access."