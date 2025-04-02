Nayanthara Lands In Mumbai To Shoot The Next Schedule Of Yash's 'Toxic'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Southern star Nayanthara has landed in Mumbai to join Yash for the shoot of their much-talked-about next, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.

Nayanthara was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport exuding her signature grace and effortless style in a black co-ord set and sports shoes. The diva tied her hair in a bun. She was accompanied by her twin boys Uyir and Ulag during her visit to the Maximum City.

The 'Toxic' team has been filming the drama extensively across multiple locations, including Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru.

Just a few days back, Rocking Star Yash, also arrived in Mumbai for the latest schedule of the movie.

Aside from Nayanthara and Yash, 'Toxic' will also see Kiara Advani, and Darrell D'Silva in pivotal roles. Moreover, 'Gurgaon' actor Akshay Oberoi will be making his South debut with the drama.

'Toxic' is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The film will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

The movie is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, the film promises to be a must-watch rollercoaster of action and drama.

In the meantime, Nayanthara recently concluded the shoot for her forthcoming drama, 'Dear Students'.

Celebrating the occasion, she treated her InstaFam with some behind-the-scenes footage from the film. The post gave us an idea of how much fun the team had while shooting 'Dear Students'.

Nayanthara captioned the post, "That's a wrap on Dear Students! Huge thanks to our cast, crew, and everyone. Stay tuned for what's next!"

Helmed by Sandeep Kumar, in association with George Philip Roy, the project stars Nayanthara, and Nivin Pauly in the lead, along with Deepthi, Subatra Robert, and Kiran Konda as the ancillary cast.