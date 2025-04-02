Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Maltese President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Ambassador Abdullah Abu Rumman presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, on Wednesday, as the accredited non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Malta. The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, the capital city.Ambassador Abu Rumman conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to the Maltese President, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the friendly Maltese people.In turn, the Maltese President requested that her greetings and appreciation be conveyed to His Majesty King Abdullah II, praising his wise policies and the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries.She also expressed the Maltese government's keen interest in enhancing and developing bilateral relations, and wished the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.The credentials presentation ceremony was attended by advisors to the Maltese President and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.