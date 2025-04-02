Air Pollution Exposure In Childhood May Affect Brain's Thinking, Controlling Capacity: Study

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Children exposed to higher levels of air pollution in early and mid-childhood may have weaker connections between key brain regions that can highly impact their thinking and controlling capacity, according to a study.

The findings, published in Environment International, highlight the potential impact of early exposure to air pollution on brain development.

The research led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain showed reduced functional connectivity within and between certain cortical and subcortical brain networks in kids with increased exposure to air pollution.

These networks are systems of interconnected brain structures that work together to perform different cognitive functions, such as thinking, perceiving, and controlling movement, said the team.

"These associations persist throughout adolescence, which may indicate persistent disruptions in the normal development of brain networks due to pollution exposure. This could affect emotional processing and cognitive functions," said Monica Guxens, ICREA researcher at ISGlobal.

The study analysed data from 3,626 children exposed to air pollution at the participants' residences, including particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and nitrogen oxides (NOX).

The results show that greater exposure to air pollution from birth to three years old is associated with lower connectivity between the amygdala and the cortical networks involved in attention, somatomotor function -- which coordinates body movements -- and auditory function.

Additionally, higher exposure to PM10 particles in the year before the neuroimaging assessment was associated with lower functional connectivity between the salience and medial-parietal networks -- responsible for detecting stimuli in the environment and for introspection and self-perception.

"However, more research is needed to confirm these findings and to understand their exact impact on brain development," Guxens said.