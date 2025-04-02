403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pro League Action Kicks Off With Two Matches Thursday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- The 18th week of the Jordanian Professional League season is set to ignite tomorrow, Thursday, with a pair of matchups.
First up, Al-Salt will host Al-Jazeera at Prince Hussein Stadium in Al-Salt, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM local time. Later in the evening, Moghayer Al-Sarhan will take on Al-Sareeh at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, with that match kicking off at 7:45 PM.
The action continues on Friday, as Al-Wehdat squares off against Shabab Al-Ordon at King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysmeh at 4:00 PM.
The marquee matchup of the week will see Al-Faisaly host current league leaders Al-Hussein Irbid at Amman International Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:45 PM.
The week's fixtures will conclude on Saturday with two more matches. Al-Ahli will face Shabab Al-Aqaba at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City at 5:00 PM, followed by Ma'an taking on Al-Ramtha at Prince Mohammed Stadium at 7:45 PM.
Currently, Al-Hussein Irbid sits atop the league table with 41 points, followed closely by Al-Wehdat with 35 points.
Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- The 18th week of the Jordanian Professional League season is set to ignite tomorrow, Thursday, with a pair of matchups.
First up, Al-Salt will host Al-Jazeera at Prince Hussein Stadium in Al-Salt, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM local time. Later in the evening, Moghayer Al-Sarhan will take on Al-Sareeh at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, with that match kicking off at 7:45 PM.
The action continues on Friday, as Al-Wehdat squares off against Shabab Al-Ordon at King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysmeh at 4:00 PM.
The marquee matchup of the week will see Al-Faisaly host current league leaders Al-Hussein Irbid at Amman International Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:45 PM.
The week's fixtures will conclude on Saturday with two more matches. Al-Ahli will face Shabab Al-Aqaba at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City at 5:00 PM, followed by Ma'an taking on Al-Ramtha at Prince Mohammed Stadium at 7:45 PM.
Currently, Al-Hussein Irbid sits atop the league table with 41 points, followed closely by Al-Wehdat with 35 points.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment