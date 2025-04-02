Pro League Action Kicks Off With Two Matches Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- The 18th week of the Jordanian Professional League season is set to ignite tomorrow, Thursday, with a pair of matchups.First up, Al-Salt will host Al-Jazeera at Prince Hussein Stadium in Al-Salt, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM local time. Later in the evening, Moghayer Al-Sarhan will take on Al-Sareeh at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa, with that match kicking off at 7:45 PM.The action continues on Friday, as Al-Wehdat squares off against Shabab Al-Ordon at King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysmeh at 4:00 PM.The marquee matchup of the week will see Al-Faisaly host current league leaders Al-Hussein Irbid at Amman International Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:45 PM.The week's fixtures will conclude on Saturday with two more matches. Al-Ahli will face Shabab Al-Aqaba at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City at 5:00 PM, followed by Ma'an taking on Al-Ramtha at Prince Mohammed Stadium at 7:45 PM.Currently, Al-Hussein Irbid sits atop the league table with 41 points, followed closely by Al-Wehdat with 35 points.