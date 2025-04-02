Cooling Trend Brings Pleasant Conditions Through Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- A refreshing drop in temperatures arrives Wednesday, bringing mild spring weather across the Kingdom while maintaining seasonal norms. Expect comfortable daytime highs between 20-22 degrees Celsius in most areas, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remaining notably warmer with temperatures approaching 30 degrees Celsius.Moderate northwesterly winds will occasionally intensify, particularly in desert regions where diminished visibility due to blowing dust may occur. Early morning fog is anticipated over northern highlands, prompting caution for morning commuters.These pleasant conditions will extend through Thursday, with high-altitude clouds enhancing the skyscape. The mild pattern continues Friday and Saturday, though eastern areas will experience medium to high cloud development. Wind patterns will transition from northeasterly to northwesterly during afternoon hours, with periodic stronger gusts.The characteristic warmth of desert regions and valley areas persists, maintaining temperature differentials of up to 10 degrees Celsius compared to the highlands.