Corporate Registration Surges 9% In Q1, Signaling Economic Confidence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Registrations of new businesses climbed significantly in the first quarter, with 1,773 new companies entering the market a 9% increase over the same period last year when 1,626 companies were registered.The Companies Control Department reports that these new registrations brought more than 49 million dinars in capital investment to the economy.Limited liability companies dominated the landscape, accounting for 72.8% of all new registrations with 1,292 companies established, collectively contributing over 27 million dinars in registered capital.In a particularly encouraging sign for economic stability, company deregistrations and dissolutions plummeted by 53% compared to last year's figures. Only 287 companies terminated their registration during Q1, down dramatically from 617 during the same period in 2024.Capital investment showed exceptional strength, with the net capital increase soaring by 144% year-over-year to exceed 211 million dinars, compared to approximately 44 million dinars in Q1 2024.This substantial growth resulted from 491 companies increasing their capital by roughly 285 million dinars, while just 73 companies reduced their capital by approximately 71 million dinars.These figures suggest growing business confidence and economic resilience in the early months of 2025.