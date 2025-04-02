King Meets Representatives Of German Companies, Economic Institutions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Berlin, April 2 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II met on Wednesday in Berlin with representatives of German governmental economic institutions and private companies to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation between Jordan and Germany.Discussions focused on investment opportunities in sectors of mutual interest, such as green energy, financial services, science, engineering and technology, as well as agriculture and food processing.His Majesty emphasised the importance of strategic relations between the two countries and building on their close partnership, noting that Jordan continues to move forward with political, economic and administrative modernisation efforts, despite regional challenges.The King highlighted that Jordan's qualified human capital, advanced legislation, and favourable infrastructure for economic growth enhance its ability to attract investments and provide job opportunities.His Majesty noted Jordan's commitment to achieving growth, despite challenges in the region, through a strong banking sector, prudent fiscal policies, advanced digital infrastructure, and serious reform efforts, which have improved the Kingdom's performance in global credit ratings.Attendees included representatives from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of German Industries, the German-Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a number of major companies and banks.On their part, the attendees spoke of opportunities to expand investment and cooperation with Jordan in areas including energy, technology, agriculture, and financial services.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khouri attended the meeting.Prior to the meeting, the King met with German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.