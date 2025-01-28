Automotive Bumper Market To Cross $24.9 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major automotive bumper participants include Faurecia, Flex-N-Gate, Hyundai Mobis, Kirchhoff, Magna, Montaplast, OPmobility, Samvardhana Motherson, Toyoda Gosei, Toyota Boshoku.

The automotive bumper market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 24.9 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

Several factors are driving this market expansion, including an increasing emphasis on vehicle safety, rising automotive production, and the growing preference for lightweight materials. Manufacturers are also pursuing strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market position and broaden their product offerings.

A significant driver of automotive bumper market growth is the heightened focus on pedestrian safety regulations and the growing demand for vehicles with enhanced aesthetic appeal. As the automotive industry shifts towards electric vehicles, the need for lightweight and aerodynamic bumper solutions has intensified. This trend has led to the growing use of advanced materials such as carbon fiber and composites, which offer both strength and reduced weight.

The automotive bumper market from the segmented by material, with metal, plastic, carbon fiber, composite, and other materials being the key categories. In 2024, plastic bumpers dominated the market, valued at USD 7 billion. The plastic segment is growing rapidly due to its benefits in reducing weight, offering design flexibility, and being cost-effective. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced polymers and reinforcement materials to meet stringent safety standards while also enhancing the vehicle's appearance.

Regarding bumper types, the automotive bumper industry includes standard bumpers, step bumpers, roll pan bumpers, deep drop bumpers, and tube bumpers. The standard bumper segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2025 to 2034. The popularity of this segment is attributed to its wide application across various vehicle types. Continuous innovations in design and materials are helping manufacturers balance the demands for safety compliance and aesthetic considerations, contributing to the segment growth.

Asia Pacific automotive bumper market accounted for 40% share in 2024. The region, particularly China, is witnessing rapid expansion due to a booming automotive sector and the rising demand for customizable vehicles with advanced safety features. As one of the world's largest automotive markets, the region's high vehicle production and sales volume are directly driving the demand for bumpers and contributing to the market's overall growth.

