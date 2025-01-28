Goldman Sachs, Costco, JPMorgan affirm commitment to DEI programs

(MENAFN) Goldman Sachs, Costco, and & Co. have recently affirmed their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, despite ongoing pressure from anti-DEI activist shareholders. These continue to push proposals aimed at rolling back or halting such diversity efforts. Despite this opposition, the leadership of these companies has made it clear that they are staying firm in their support of these initiatives.



At Costco, the Board of Directors recently took a strong stance against a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research. This proposal called for an evaluation and public report on any potential risks associated with the company's diversity and inclusion programs. The board issued a statement on January 23 during a shareholders meeting, outlining its opposition to the proposal.



The Costco board emphasized that its diversity and inclusion efforts are aligned with the company’s ethical standards and focus on inclusion, ensuring that all employees feel valued and respected. It also stressed that these efforts play a critical role in creating equal opportunities for everyone within the company. According to the board, the diversity programs contribute to attracting and retaining talented employees who are essential to the company’s success.



In defending the company’s DEI efforts, the Costco board argued that the diversity programs comply with relevant laws and regulations. Additionally, it highlighted the importance of diversifying its supplier base, with special attention to supporting small businesses. Ultimately, the board described the proposal as one based on "policy bias," standing firmly behind its commitment to DEI.

