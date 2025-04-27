403
Modern Approach To Orientalism At Doha Conference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The inaugural edition of the International Conference on Orientalism kicked off yesterday in Doha under the theme“Towards a Balanced Civilizational Dialogue”.
Bringing together a select group of leading orientalists, intellectuals, and researchers from around the globe, the conference marks a pivotal moment in the field of Oriental studies. It transcends traditional frameworks, envisioning a contemporary approach that fosters profound civilisational dialogue.
Organised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and QatarDebate Center, in partnership with the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event is held in collaboration with prominent academic institutions, including Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. It also features partnerships with leading international institutions such as Leiden University (Netherlands), the Institute for Advanced Studies (Sarajevo), and Dagestan State University (Russia).
In her opening address, HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, also the Chair of the Conference, articulated the intellectual vision guiding the event, stating:“Today, we gather to create a safe space for profound and candid intellectual discussions without sensitivities. Through our dialogues, we aspire to achieve the enchanting balance that Tolstoy masterfully depicted in his epic War and Peace, by striking a thoughtful balance between popular sentiment and specialised literary critique.”
She further elaborated on the intriguing connection between the conference and the literary masterpiece by Russian author Leo Tolstoy.
The conference also featured an address by Guest of Honour, Professor Ibrahim Kalin, a distinguished Turkish academic and political figure, followed by an exclusive, high-level dialogue session moderated by renowned journalist Sami Zeidan.
As part of the conference activities, a prominent panel discussion entitled“Towards a Balanced Civilizational Dialogue” was held, featuring: Former Minister of Culture of Lebanon, Professor Ghassan Salame; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of The Gambia, Dr Mamadou Tangara; and Director of the Middle East Centre at the University of Oxford, Professor Eugene Rogan. The session was moderated by journalist Jamal Elshayyal and addressed critical questions surrounding the session's theme, exploring ways to preserve cultural values while avoiding conflict Page 4
The discussion offered a valuable opportunity to open essential conversations about balanced civilizational communication and its role in building stronger relationships across sectors.
In his statement, Professor Mahmoud Hamza, Chair of the Scientific Committee, emphasized:“This is the first conference of its kind in the Arab world, focusing primarily on 'New Orientalism,' a trend that has emerged over the past five decades. It moves beyond the classical Orientalist focus on religion, culture, and history, to include the study of political, economic, and social issues in the East, particularly the Arab world.”
Offering a rich programme that combines academic depth with humanistic engagement, the conference includes specialized scholarly sessions, alongside cultural events celebrating the diversity and richness of participant backgrounds. Youth dialogue sessions, amplifying the voice of the future, aim to actively involve the next generation in civilizational dialogue and cross-cultural engagement.
More than 300 researchers from 50 countries are participating in the conference, including prominent figures such as Dr. Jose Puerta (Spain); Dr. Paolo Branca (Italy); Dr. George Gregory (Romania); Dr. Dmitry Mikulsky (Russia); and Dr. Said Mailzi (China) in addition to eminent scholars from Qatari universities and institutions.
With its goal of reshaping the intellectual landscape surrounding Orientalism, the conference seeks to reinterpret and analyze the concept through a contemporary lens; focusing on fostering dialogue between civilizations and dismantling persistent stereotypes. By promoting open scholarly encounters, it aims to move beyond ideological tensions and biases towards a more rigorous scientific inquiry, building constructive communication among human societies.
Hosting this conference is a testament to Qatar's leading role in promoting cultural and civilizational dialogue across the globe, affirming its position as an international hub for thought, culture, and education.
