Goldmedal Illuminates Spaces with Stylish and Versatile Parkos 01 LED Wall Light

Crafted with a sleek black finish and robust polycarbonate housing, Parkos 01 seamlessly integrates into various settings, from residential spaces and hotels to garden pathways and outdoor seating areas. Its uniquely designed lenses ensure precise beam control and optimal light distribution, creating a captivating ambiance. Available in a versatile range of wattages – 2W, 4W, 6W, 8W, and 10W – Parkos 01 offers customizable illumination solutions to meet diverse lighting requirements. Each wattage variant features multiple lights on both sides, providing ample brightness and versatility.



Features of Parkos 01:

• Durable construction: Made with a tough polycarbonate housing that ensures long-lasting durability.

• Energy efficient: Provides up to 75 lumens per watt, ensuring bright illumination while saving energy.

• Wide voltage range: Operates efficiently in a wide voltage range of 140-300VAC, making it suitable for varied electrical conditions.

• Surge Protection: Equipped with up to 4KV surge protection, safeguarding the light against power fluctuations.

• Dust and splash resistant: IP54 protection ensures resistance to dust and splashes, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Speaking about the Parkos 01, Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal said, “We are thrilled to introduce Parkos 01, a stylish and functional addition to our portfolio of innovative lighting solutions. Parkos embodies our commitment to providing high-quality, energy-efficient products that enhance the lives of our customers. With its versatile applications and robust features, Parkos is designed to meet the evolving lighting needs of our customers, whether for residential or commercial spaces.”



The Parkos 01 wall light is now available both in online and retail stores, with a variety of power options, including 2,4,6,8 and 10 Watts, priced at Rs. 475, Rs. 582, Rs. 769, Rs. 799, and Rs. 916 respectively. These wall lights come with two-year warranty.







