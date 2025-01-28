US President Trump inks executive orders to reshape military

(MENAFN) US President Donald signed a series of executive orders on Monday aimed at reshaping the military, according to a White House statement. One of the orders focuses on removing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, while another seeks to eliminate "gender radicalism" within the Armed Forces. The president emphasized his commitment to meritocracy, stating that no individual or group should be preferred or disadvantaged based on sex, race, ethnicity, or creed within the military.



The executive orders call for a comprehensive review of practices that may promote race- or sex-based preferences, ensuring that every element of the military operates without discrimination or bias. The orders make it clear that the Armed Forces should operate free from any preference based on these factors.



Earlier in Miami, Florida, while addressing House Republicans, Trump announced that he would also sign an executive order barring transgender individuals from serving openly in the military. He asserted that this move would help maintain the US military as "the most lethal fighting force in the world" by removing what he referred to as "transgender ideology" from the military.



The order also states that a "false 'gender identity'" that differs from an individual’s sex cannot meet the rigorous standards required for military service. Additionally, the order calls for the end of "invented and identification-based" pronouns within the military.

