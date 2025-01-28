How To Work Remotely As A Digital Nomad In New Zealand? Eligibility, Visa Rules, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) While the United States, Canada and several European Union Member states are imposing stringent immigration restrictions, New Zealand has decided to join the Digital Nomad bandwagon by allowing visitor visa holders to work remotely for an overseas employer or client.

This will allow all visitors, including tourists and people visiting family, and partners and guardians, on longer-term visitor visa to work as digital nomads.

These new conditions mean that tourists can stay in New Zealand as a digital nomad and keep in touch with work back home, without breaching their visa conditions. Both visitor visa recipients and people who enter with a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) will receive these conditions.

The eligibility criteria for Visitor visa holders includes:

. They cannot work for a New Zealand employer

. Cannot provide goods or services to people or businesses in New Zealand

. Cannot do work that requires them to be physically present at a workplace in New Zealand. Visitors whose employment requires them to be in New Zealand, such as sales representatives of overseas companies, performers and people coming to work for New Zealand employers, must still obtain visas relevant to their circumstances.

. People who intend to work remotely from New Zealand for more than 90 days in a 12-month period should look at possible tax implications.

The new rule will take effect for all applications submitted from January 27, 2025.

According to a statement released by New Zealand, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford and Tourism Minister Louise Upston, the change is part of the New Zealand government's plan to unlock the country's potential by shifting the country onto a faster growth track and updating the visitor visa reflects 'the realities of the modern, flexible working environment'.