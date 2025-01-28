Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation To The Presentation Of Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hexagon Purus ASA's fourth quarter results 2024 will be released on 11 February 2025, 07:00 CET.
Morten Holum (CEO) and Salman Alam (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via .
The presentation will be held in English and will be virtual. A recording of the presentation will be made available on
For more information:
Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | ...
Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | ...
About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.
Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
