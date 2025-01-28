92% Of Fortune 100 Have Active DEI Policies, Buildremote Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEI Policy Data: Focus Areas

DEI Policy Data: Department Status

DEI Policy Data: Trend

92% of Fortune 100s have active DEI programs; 30% are expanding efforts, while 28% scale back. Ethnicity and gender remain top focus areas.

- Henry O'LoughlinCORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Buildremote has released its latest report, "Fortune 100 DEI Policy Database ," which provides an in-depth look at the state of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives across the most influential companies in the United States.This new report offers detailed insights into active DEI programs, trends, and focus areas, giving a comprehensive overview of how corporate America is navigating the evolving landscape of DEI in the workplace.Key Findings:- 92% of Fortune 100 companies maintain active DEI departments.- 30% of companies are expanding their DEI efforts, while 28% are scaling back .- The most common focus areas for DEI initiatives include Ethnicity (91%) and Gender (89%), followed by Veteran Status (23%) and Disabilities (22%).- Only 18% of Fortune 100 companies have released a 2024 DEI report, compared to 57% in 2023.The report also provides company-specific breakdowns, including policies, leadership roles, and workforce statistics for organizations such as Meta, Amazon, Apple, Target, and Costco.Why This Report Matters“This report aims to provide clarity and unbiased data about what's happening with DEI at the largest companies in the U.S.," said Henry O'Loughlin, Founder of Buildremote. "It's a super-charged topic right now, so this report cuts out the noise for people who need to make DEI decisions today."Additional Report DetailsThe report includes:- Full DEI Profiles: For all Fortune 100 companies, including data on department trends, focus areas, and underrepresented group representation.- Definitions and Frameworks: Clear explanations of DEI terms and metrics to ensure transparency.- Interactive Database Access: Readers can access the full dataset for deeper analysis.About BuildremoteBuildremote is dedicated to analyzing workplace trends, offering actionable insights into how companies adapt to evolving challenges in work structure, inclusion, and more. From hybrid work schedules to DEI policies, Buildremote empowers organizations and individuals with reliable, research-driven resources.Access the Full ReportClick here to view the full analysis of Fortune 100 DEI programs .

