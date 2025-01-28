Tourism Malaysia Sales Mission To Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Kochi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Tourism Malaysia is set to launch its largest-ever Sales Mission to India, taking place from 3-7 February 2025. The mission will visit key cities Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi, featuring a delegation of 62 sellers from Malaysia. This mission aims to emphasize growing opportunities in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, as well as wedding tourism, alongside traditional leisure travel, with a special focus on India's Southern region.



In 2024, Malaysia welcomed a record one million tourists from India, with Southern India contributing more than 50% of Indian visitors. The strong connectivity between Southern India and Malaysia is underscored by 151 weekly flights and a total seat capacity of 26,686 seats per week. The recent introduction of new flights by Indigo Airlines to Penang and Langkawi from Chennai and Bengaluru further enhances travel options, making it easier for travellers from Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi to explore Malaysia's diverse offerings.

Datuk Manoharan Periasamy , Director General of Tourism Malaysia , who will lead the Sales Mission, commented,“India has been a key market for Malaysia for over 20 years, and with the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), we are targeting 1.6 million Indian travellers. Southern India, with its robust flight connections, is crucial to our growth strategy. The 151 weekly flights and 26,686 seats per week reflect the high demand for travel between Malaysia and the Southern cities of India. This mission provides a valuable opportunity to highlight Malaysia's appeal as a top destination for MICE, wedding tourism, and leisure travel, offering world-class infrastructure and beautiful destinations for all types of travellers.”

Malaysia's MICE tourism offering includes state-of-the-art convention centres, luxury hotels, and professional services for hosting international conferences and business events. With its modern facilities and efficient connectivity, Malaysia is quickly becoming a leading choice for corporate incentives, meetings, and exhibitions.

Wedding tourism is also a rapidly growing sector, with Malaysia being increasingly chosen by Indian couples for their dream weddings. From beachside ceremonies to luxurious hotel receptions in stunning destinations, Malaysia offers a wide range of unforgettable wedding venues and world-class services to ensure a seamless and memorable celebration.

Mr. Hishamuddin Mustafa, recently appointed Director of Tourism Malaysia Chennai , said,“The Southern Indian cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi are vital markets for us, and the ease of access through 84 weekly flights and 12,395 seats per week makes Malaysia an attractive destination for travellers seeking a diverse range of experiences. Whether it's for MICE, a dream wedding, or a family vacation, Malaysia has something for everyone. With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 on the horizon, we are excited to showcase all the new destinations, cultural experiences, and world-class venues Malaysia has to offer.”

Tourism Malaysia's Sales Mission will place a strong emphasis on Malaysia's growing appeal as a destination for MICE, wedding tourism, and leisure travel. The mission aims to strengthen Malaysia's presence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kochi, while promoting Malaysia as a leading hub for business and social events.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has emerged as a major player in the international tourism scene.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nation's tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Furthermore, Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), working towards the realisation of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, with the shared aim of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination.



