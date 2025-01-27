Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone Resumes Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone resumed operations on Monday, signalling a positive step for trade and the movement of goods between the two countries, according to the zone's General Manager Irfan Khasawneh.

Khasawneh said that operations have "returned to normal," with 39 trucks crossing from Jordan into Syria, noting that the resumption is expected to enhance trade activity and facilitate the flow of goods.

The cargo transported through the Jordanian gate included foodstuffs, solar panels, and disinfectants originating from Jordan and Gulf countries, Khasawneh added.

The announcement followed a meeting of the General Assembly of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone Company, during which officials from both countries discussed strategies to improve the zone's efficiency.

Discussions focused on enhancing operations at the Jordanian Jaber and Syrian Nassib border crossings, facilitating trade and investment, and extending customs operating hours to 24/7.