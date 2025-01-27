Master Plan For David-Frontera Panama Train Begins

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino; the National Secretary of the Railway, Henry Faarup; and the American company AECOM began the preparation of the Master Plan for the David-Frontera – Panama train, the main infrastructure project promoted by the National Government.

The Master Plan, prepared by AECOM, will determine the specific layout and route of the train, as well as the requirements of the work, establishing an estimated cost. It should be ready in six months.

“The train is the most ambitious and important infrastructure project that I want to lead in Panama,” the president emphasized.“It has an important concept, which is the territorial integration of the country, with an emphasis on achieving the development of many areas through which the route must pass, but also an important concept of expanding tourism with sectors that have development potential.”

Regarding the scope of the project, the president said that it will operate for both passenger and cargo transportation, with a significant tourist component, and the potential to extend to the rest of the Central American countries.

Faarup stressed that many companies around the world are interested in participating in the construction of the project, which will be built in compliance with all environmental standards.

“As long as the railway becomes more sustainable and greener, the banks are interested in giving us more time and better interest rates. We have invited the Ministry of the Environment to participate from the beginning in the entire railway layout,” Faarup said.

“We believe that we will have the necessary factors to start this project in a fair manner,” he added.

The company AECOM (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Operations and Management), in coordination with entities of the National Government, will be responsible for establishing the most efficient route, with the least impact on the environment and the best cost-benefit ratio for the country.

This means that the Master Plan will include technical studies, conceptual design, demand analysis, budget estimates and implementation strategies. The construction of at least 70 bridges along the route is anticipated, including a passage over the Panama Canal, Faarup explained.

“At AECOM we take this responsibility very carefully,” said Bane Gaiser, AECOM's executive director for the Eastern United States and Latin America.“Not only to do the project correctly, but as quickly as possible,” he explained.

The working table, held in the Paz Room of the Presidency of the Republic, was also attended by the Minister of the Presidency, Juan Carlos Orillac; the Secretary of Goals and Minister for Canal Affairs, José Ramón Icaza; the director of ANATI, Andrés Pagés; and the board of directors of AECOM.

Topics related to territorial planning, sustainability, technical and environmental aspects were addressed.

In December 2024, the AECOM company was hired by the National Government for technical advice on the Master Plan, for 2.2 million.

The engineering, consulting and infrastructure management company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. It operates in more than 150 countries and has offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

