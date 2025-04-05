Study Reveals Alarming Microplastic Pollution In Egypt's Lake Burullus

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Lake Burullus, one of Egypt's most vital ecological and economic water bodies, is facing severe microplastic contamination, according to a new study published in the April 2025 edition of Scientific Reports. The research, led by a team of Egyptian scientists, found widespread pollution across the lake, with plastic particles posing serious risks to both marine life and human health.

The study showed that water samples taken near drainage canals contained an average of 835 microplastic particles per cubic meter-more than five times the concentration found in open lake waters. Researchers identified eight types of plastic polymers commonly found in consumer and industrial products, such as plastic bags, bottles, and fishing gear.

The prevalence of microplastics small enough to be consumed by fish was especially concerning. Nile tilapia, a major source of protein for millions of Egyptians, was found to be highly susceptible to ingesting these particles. Previous research has shown that microplastics can cause cellular damage and reproductive disorders in fish, raising concerns about the impact on food safety and human health.

Using advanced mapping and tracking tools, the researchers linked the pollution to agricultural runoff, urban waste drainage, and discharges from nearby industrial zones. The southern parts of the lake-where runoff is most concentrated-showed the highest levels of contamination.

Lake Burullus is responsible for producing around 60% of Egypt's fish supply and is recognized internationally as a protected wetland. It supports over 135 plant species and serves as a key habitat for migratory birds, making the implications of this pollution far-reaching.

The study's authors urged urgent action to contain the growing crisis. They called for reforms in waste collection and treatment systems to prevent plastic from entering the lake, alongside stronger regulation of industrial pollution and greater public awareness to reduce plastic usage. Without swift and comprehensive intervention, they warned, the environmental and economic damage to Lake Burullus could become irreversible.