Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region Using Drone
The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces shared the news via Telegram, accompanied by a video, as reported by Ukrinform.
“Through the efforts of aerial reconnaissance specialists from the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the Defense Forces, enemy positions in the Kharkiv sector were successfully identified and eliminated. A total of eleven positions were destroyed during nighttime drone operations, with strikes carried out by the Baba Yaga, a powerful heavy attack drone,” the report said.Read also: National Guard soldiers destroy three Russian howitzers using drone s
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2025 amount to nearly 927,580 invaders, including another 1,270 troops killed or wounded in action in the previous day.
Photo credit: ArmyInform
