Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region Using Drone

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region Using Drone


2025-04-09 07:10:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 4th Border Guard Detachment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed Russian positions in the Kharkiv sector of the frontline with the use of a Baba Yaga UAV.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces shared the news via Telegram, accompanied by a video, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Through the efforts of aerial reconnaissance specialists from the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the Defense Forces, enemy positions in the Kharkiv sector were successfully identified and eliminated. A total of eleven positions were destroyed during nighttime drone operations, with strikes carried out by the Baba Yaga, a powerful heavy attack drone,” the report said.

Read also: National Guard soldiers destroy three Russian howitzers using drone s

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2025 amount to nearly 927,580 invaders, including another 1,270 troops killed or wounded in action in the previous day.

Photo credit: ArmyInform

MENAFN09042025000193011044ID1109411342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search