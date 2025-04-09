Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region Using Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 4th Border Guard Detachment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed Russian positions in the Kharkiv sector of the frontline with the use of a Baba Yaga UAV.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces shared the news via Telegram, accompanied by a video, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Through the efforts of aerial reconnaissance specialists from the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the Defense Forces, enemy positions in the Kharkiv sector were successfully identified and eliminated. A total of eleven positions were destroyed during nighttime drone operations, with strikes carried out by the Baba Yaga, a powerful heavy attack drone,” the report said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 9, 2025 amount to nearly 927,580 invaders, including another 1,270 troops killed or wounded in action in the previous day.

Photo credit: ArmyInform