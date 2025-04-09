Ukraine Hopes To Extend“Trade Visa-Free Regime” With EU By End Of Year - PM Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is engaged in a dialogue with all partners in the EU to extend the so-called autonomous trade measures (ATMs) introduced by the EU for trade with Ukraine at least until the end of this year in order to maintain the duty-free trade regime between Ukraine and the EU until a new bilateral trade agreement is concluded.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press conference in Brussels following the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.

He was responding to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent about how Ukraine intends to maintain the current volume and dynamics of trade with the EU if the preferential trade conditions for Ukraine under the Association Agreement expire in June this year.

“This issue is extremely relevant in Ukraine, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that currently have relevant contracts with European partners. We have paid great attention to this issue and discussed at all levels the need to extend autonomous trade measures at least until the end of this year in order to have time to make appropriate changes to Article 29 of the Association Agreement and consolidate these free trade zones, which allow us to trade virtually duty-free. Today, we are already integrated into the European market,” Shmyhal said.

At the same time, he said, the Ukrainian side is“very pragmatic” in its talks with European partners, taking into account their interests and understanding its level of responsibility.

“We have already introduced certain restrictions [on export operations] by resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers, and we are carrying out certain verification. We are ready to negotiate with our partners, with the European Commission, to maintain the level of cooperation that exists today, to continue it and further implement it in the agreement. We are very optimistic about this. Our partners hear us, they understand Ukraine's needs. We are grateful to them for such a very constructive and deep cooperation and understanding,” the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

As reported, the 10th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas took place in Brussels today. The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

During the meeting, the parties signed five intergovernmental agreements aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between Ukraine and the EU and accelerating Ukraine's recovery.