Awqaf Ministry Inaugurates New Mosque In Al Maarad Area

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented by the Mosques Department, has inaugurated a grand mosque in the Al Maarad area, with a capacity to accommodate 1,260 male and female worshippers. The mosque is built on a spacious land area of 5,024 square meters.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the opening of the mosque endowed by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Thani comes within the framework of its plan to expand and develop mosques across all regions of the country, in line with urban growth and population increase, and in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The statement added that the new mosque includes a main prayer hall that can hold 800 worshippers, a daily prayer area for 200 worshippers, a mezzanine hall for another 200 worshippers, and a dedicated womens prayer hall that accommodates 60 worshippers.

The mosque also features a spacious ablution area, a large number of public parking spaces some of which are allocated for persons with disabilities and well-organized entrances and exits. The mosque is topped with a tall minaret.

The Ministrys Engineering Affairs Department is responsible for providing mosques and prayer spaces across the country based on community needs. It also supplies temporary mosques, oversees their maintenance, prepares annual plans for mosque and imam residence maintenance in coordination with relevant authorities, and supervises the design, specifications, construction, and maintenance of both endowment-owned mosques and imam housing. The department also maintains a database of mosques, prayer spaces, and their staff.

The Ministrys website offers a geographic search feature for locating mosques using global navigation systems, supported by accurate and detailed maps that make it easier to find mosque locations in cities across the country.