Qatar Elected Member Of IPU Executive Committee

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: The Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has elected the State of Qatar, represented by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, as a member of the Union's Executive Committee and Vice-Chair of the Committee for the Arab Group.

The election of representatives of the political groups within the IPU took place during the 215th session of the Governing Council, held as part of the 150th IPU General Assembly, which concluded Wednesday in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.

In a statement on this occasion, HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti expressed her pride in being selected as a member of the IPU Executive Committee, emphasizing that this confidence reflects the advanced position that the State of Qatar has come to occupy in the international parliamentary arena, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the active role played by the Shura Council in promoting parliamentary dialogue and cooperation regionally and internationally.

She said that the approval of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's Governing Council of her membership in the Executive Committee is a recognition of the active role played by the Shura Council in parliamentary diplomacy. She added that it gives the Shura Council a greater opportunity to contribute to formulating the policies and general directions of this venerable international union, serving the interests of peoples, especially those of the Arab peoples, and promoting the concepts of peace, development, and understanding among nations.

She also said that the position constitutes an important platform for the Shura Council and Arab legislative councils to expand their participation in decision-making within the union, implement their vision of supporting parliamentary dialogue as a tool for achieving stability and resolving conflicts, and affirm the principles embraced by the State of Qatar and Arab countries in respecting international law, human rights, and sustainable development.

Her Excellency affirmed that, through this qualitative representation, the Shura Council will continue its constructive contributions to important issues on the international parliamentary agenda and enhance its presence as an effective legislative institution in supporting efforts to bring peoples closer together and cooperate.

It is worth noting that the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is the supreme body responsible for managing the affairs of the Union between sessions of the General Assembly.

It plays a pivotal role in formulating general policies and directing its strategic activities, enhancing the effectiveness of global parliamentary work.

Membership on the Bureau of this Committee represents a valuable opportunity to contribute to international parliamentary decision-making and gives member states a direct influence in shaping the Union's approaches to current international issues.

In a related context, the closing session of the General Assembly witnessed the appointment of HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, a member of the Shura Council, as a member of the Bureau of the IPU's Standing Committee on Sustainable Development.

His Excellency expressed his pride in being selected as a member of the IPU's Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, saying that the selection represents an appreciation of the active role played by the Shura Council and the State of Qatar in supporting sustainability issues at the regional and international levels.

He said that the Committee is one of the four standing committees of the Union and is concerned with enhancing the quality of human life and well-being by highlighting environmental issues, climate change, financing for development, and other vital issues.

His Excellency appreciated the support of the Shura Council and the Arab Group for his candidacy, affirming his determination to work with his colleagues on the committee to advance efforts aimed at serving peoples, especially in the Arab world, through concrete initiatives and effective programs.

The closing session of the IPU General Assembly also witnessed the adoption of reports by the Union's standing committees, including a draft resolution on the Role of Parliaments in Advancing the Two-State Solution regarding the Palestinian issue, and a draft resolution on parliamentary strategies to mitigate the long-term impact of conflicts, including armed conflicts, on sustainable development.