Zelensky On Chinese Citizens In War: U.S. Considers Their Participation Unacceptable

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States of America is very much surprised by the situation with Chinese citizens who were taken prisoner in Donetsk region and believes that this is unacceptable.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, Ukrinform reports.

“The United States of America is very surprised and believes that this is unacceptable. These are the signals they sent us. I have not received any other signals yet. I asked the Foreign Minister to deal with this. He is in touch with the Chinese side. There is no additional information yet,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the names of the Chinese captured in Donetsk region and revealed the details of how they were captured.