Education Minister Visits Lebanon To Explore Country's Education Experience, Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Beirut: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater paid an official working visit to the Republic of Lebanon, accompanied by a high-level educational delegation. The visit aimed to explore the Lebanese experience in developing education, particularly in curriculum design, and to discuss ways to enhance educational cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation met with HE Minister of Education and Higher Education of Lebanon Dr. Rima Karami, and the team of experts responsible for preparing and developing school curricula at the Lebanese Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Lebanese Republic HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The meeting dealt with discussing cooperation relations between the two countries in the fields of education and higher education and discussed ways to support and strengthen them. It also included a detailed presentation on Lebanon's education system, its vision, components, evolution, strengths, success factors, and the quality of its outcomes.

Her Excellency Al Khater praised Lebanon's educational experience across its various sectors, particularly the scientific methods and approaches used in curriculum development. Her Excellency also commended the Lebanese Ministry of Education's efforts in supporting students' mental health, emphasizing the importance of education as a key driver for societal transformation globally.

Her Excellency stressed the importance of exchanging expertise and best practices within the framework of existing agreements between the two countries and the need to further develop them, especially in the areas of curricula, scholarships, scientific research, and cultural exchange. She highlighted the importance of renewing learning resources to keep pace with the rapid changes in the world of knowledge and emphasized the need to promote and teach the Arabic language.

On the sidelines of the visit, Her Excellency also met with HE Lebanon's Minister of Culture Dr. Ghassan Salameh to discuss cultural cooperation and its future prospects, particularly in the field of arts and their role in cultural and educational development.

During the meeting, Her Excellency affirmed Lebanon's distinguished cultural history and its leading role in the Arab worlds cultural and educational movement, stressing the importance of enhancing bilateral cultural cooperation in this regard.

In a related context, Her Excellency also met with the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic His Eminence Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian. The meeting addressed areas of cooperation with religious educational institutions and explored ways to strengthen this collaboration.

Her Excellency reaffirmed Qatars firm and longstanding position in supporting the brotherly Lebanese people under all circumstances.