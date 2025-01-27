Trump Halts Foreign Aid, Including Anti-Drug Efforts In Peru

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The administration suspended all foreign assistance funded by the State Department and USAID on Monday. This decision impacts Peru, a recipient of U.S. aid for combating drug trafficking.



The White House ordered a 90-day review of foreign aid programs to ensure alignment with America First policies. Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the memo implementing the freeze.



It calls for a government-wide evaluation of foreign assistance within 85 days. The review aims to determine if programs match Trump's foreign policy goals. Aid to Israel and Egypt, plus emergency food aid, are exempt from the pause.



The move throws Peru 's anti-narcotics efforts into uncertainty. The U.S. has long funded counter-drug programs in Latin America. This includes providing resources like helicopters to fight illegal crops and criminal groups.



Peru is the world's second-largest cocaine producer after Colombia. Peruvian Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer confirmed the aid suspension affects USAID programs in Peru.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



He stated the U.S. had pledged $630 million in USAID funding to Peru through 2030. That funding is now on hold pending review. Schialer emphasized Peru has diverse trade partners beyond the U.S., with China as its top partner.



The aid freeze aligns with Trump's skepticism of foreign assistance effectiveness. Critics warn pausing ongoing programs could undo years of progress. Health experts fear disruptions to HIV treatment funded by PEPFAR, a major U.S. global health initiative.



The review may last up to 180 days, risking further program interruptions. This policy shift reflects the administration's America First approach to foreign relations. It prioritizes domestic interests over traditional foreign aid.



The move has sparked debate on the long-term impacts on U.S. influence abroad. Supporters argue it ensures taxpayer money is spent wisely. Detractors say it could harm U.S. soft power and global health efforts.

MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109135135