Honoring The Legacy Of Chief Ernie P. Teutimez Salas: NSGW Hosts Dedication Ceremony In San Gabriel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Native Sons of the Golden West honors Chief Ernie P. Teutimez Salas with a plaque dedication celebrating his lasting legacy.

SAN GABRIEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, November 17th, the Native Sons of the Golden West , in collaboration with the Gabrieleno of Mission Indians - Kizh Nation, hosted a heartfelt plaque dedication ceremony at Plaza Park in San Gabriel. This event commemorated the enduring contributions of the late Chief Ernie P. Teutimez Salas, a leader whose impact on the preservation of Kizh Nation culture and history continues to inspire.Chief Salas, a revered figure in Southern California, devoted his life to protecting the traditions, language, and heritage of his people. His leadership was instrumental in advocating for the rights and recognition of the Gabrieleno Band of Mission Indians - Kizh Nation. The plaque now installed at Plaza Park serves as a lasting testament to his achievements and his legacy of resilience.The ceremony was attended by members of the NSGW , city officials, and community leaders, including representatives of the Kizh Nation, who shared stories of Chief Salas' remarkable life and dedication. The event featured a timeline of efforts leading to the plaque's installation, including the approval by the San Gabriel City Council in May 2024 and the plaque's placement in September.NSGW Grand Trustee Marcia Skelton highlighted the importance of such dedications in preserving California's rich cultural heritage, stating,“The Native Sons of the Golden West remain committed to honoring individuals like Chief Salas, whose contributions are invaluable to our history and collective memory.”Founded in 1875, the NSGW has long been dedicated to safeguarding California's historical sites and stories. This dedication continues their tradition of working alongside communities to ensure that impactful moments and figures are rightfully recognized.The plaque installation at Plaza Park, adjacent to the historic Mission San Gabriel, symbolizes a bridge between past and present, reminding attendees of the enduring strength of the Kizh Nation.For more information about this event or future initiatives, please contact the Native Sons of the Golden West.

