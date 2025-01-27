Selena Gomez Breaks Down Over Donald Trump's Immigration Crackdown: 'I'm Sorry, I Wish I Could Do Something But I Can't'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Selena Gomez has expressed her distress over the recent actions of President Donald Trump, particularly in regard to his immigration policies, as per multiple reports. The 32-year-old actress, known for her role in 2025 frontrunner Emilia Perez , posted an emotional to her Instagram Story on January 26, which she later deleted.

The video, in which she appeared teary-eyed, conveyed her sorrow over the state of affairs in the United States. In the video, Gomez shared her frustration, saying, "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don't understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything, I promise."

Gomez 's heartfelt message resonated with many of her followers, especially with the recent wave of immigration crackdowns under the Trump administration. The video was accompanied by the caption,“I'm sorry [Mexican flag emoji].”

Immigration crackdown under Trump

On January 26, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported a significant operation resulting in the arrest of 956 people , marking the highest number of arrests since Donald Trump returned to power. As part of his broader agenda, Trump has consistently advocated for mass deportations , which many have criticised for their humanitarian impact.

"Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people," Gomez later added on a text slide.

Mexico blocks US military plane over deportations

In a related development, Mexico recently denied a US military plane permission to land, which temporarily halted Trump's administration's plans to deport immigrants to the country. This decision adds further tension to the already strained relationship between the US and Mexico regarding immigration policies.