Compost Happens By Diana Morgan Dean, Psy.D. Slated For April Release

"Compost Happens" by Diana Morgan Dean

"Compost Happens: Growing a Flourishing Life After Childhood Abuse" will be released on April 8, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Compost Happens : Growing a Flourishing Life After Childhood Abuse by Diana Morgan Dean , Psy.D. will be released this April. A moving, meaningful, and masterfully-told memoir, Compost Happens (Windsor River Press) will be published in trade paper (ISBN: 979-8-9913241-0-6, 318 pages, Trade Paper, $19.99) and (979-8-9913241-1-3, $11.99) editions and will be available wherever fine books are sold on April 8, 2025.Diana Morgan Dean delivers an extraordinary tale of transformation in her debut book, Compost Happens. Centered on Dean's mission of helping readers find hope and healing within the pages of this exceptional book, Compost Happens is an unforgettable story of how one brave woman not just overcame her harrowing past but used those experiences to create compost for a beautiful, meaningful-and flourishing-life.About Compost Happens As a child, Diana Morgan Dean endured an agonizingly toxic childhood replete with abuse, abandonment, cruelty, and painful loss. Robbed of her childhood and forced to endure physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of her father, and withstand the tragic loss of her mother, Dean is determined to protect her younger siblings. But when her father and his cruel girlfriend send her away at the age of 14, she plummets into a decades-long search to reconnect with her family and find a way to grow from an anxious, fearful child into a healthy adult.Dean's coast-to-coast search took her from California to New York to Florida to Hawaii and back to California. Plagued by restlessness and a pervasive feeling of“this isn't it,” Dean weathered unsatisfying careers-from secretary to newspaper photographer to ordained minister-and failed marriages. But despite a series of divorces coupled with growing dissatisfaction, and distress, Dean pushed on, finally realizing that the common denominator in each disappointing scenario was her.When she finds the courage to dig deep into the muck that permeated her upbringing, she began psychotherapy and uncovered the inextricable link between facing her past and creating her future. In her quest to understand her family's severe dysfunction, Dean earned a Master's Degree in Family Systems and a Doctorate in Psychology. Only through tragic loss was Dean finally able to find the family, the love, and most importantly, the authentic self that she had been searching for all along.An inspiring, engaging, and exquisite work, Compost Happens is a story about finding healing and creating home. Written with honesty, candor, and refreshing clarity, Diana Morgan Dean weaves a remarkable and rich tapestry of a life transformed by power, resilience, tenacity, and an unbreakable human spirit. Crafted in short, powerful vignettes, Compost Happens is a raw, real and revelatory work that teems with authenticity. Informed by Dean's personal and professional experiences, and told in a voice that emanates warmth, truth, and wisdom, Compost Happens is an extraordinary-and extraordinarily moving-story about courage, triumph, and healing.According to Judith Kay Nelson, author of Seeing Through Tears: Crying and Attachment, and What Made Freud Laugh: An Attachment Perspective on Laughter,“Diana's chronicles of her healing journey provide, not a road map for overcoming trauma, but inspiration, guidance, and support for those seeking to gain self-understanding and achieve peace and satisfaction in their lives.”Jane Pillinger, PhD, International Consultant on Ending Gender-based Violence, added“This is a powerful and inspiring book of courage and healing from the trauma of sexual abuse. The book deeply moved me, the way that Diana shares her love and honesty through this painful journey, her remarkable courage in facing the harm of sexual abuse and her own powerful story of survival in finding her authentic self and her chosen home.”Diana Morgan Dean, Psy.D., earned her Master's Degree in Family Systems, and a Doctorate in Psychology, specializing in neuropsychology, in a continuing attempt to understand and heal from her abusive father. Her life's purpose as a resiliency advocate is to support others in gaining freedom to create their own beautiful, flourishing lives. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her spouse. Visit her online at: .

