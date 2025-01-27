Mahlala Withdraws From DC Elections

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

BUSINESSMAN Bothata Mahlala has withdrawn from the (DC) elective scheduled for this weekend.

Mahlala, who was set to contest for the deputy leader's position, withdrew his candidature last week.

Mahlala had initially indicated that he would contest for the party leadership position against Mathibeli Mokhothu

Maime Leeto, a close loyalist for Mahlala, has also pulled out of the race. Leeto was set to run for the position of publicist in the DC.

The two DC stalwarts told thepost this week that they had pulled out of the to preserve party unity adding that they did not want to be seen to be fueling destructive factionalism.

Despite withdrawing from the elections scheduled this weekend, Mahlala has been busy criss-crossing the country holding rallies in various constituencies where he professes to be“there for every

Mosotho who is poor and wants to wriggle out of poverty”.

Speaking at one of the rallies in Leribe recently, Mahlala told the crowds to"not give your fingers to the people who were given a chance to advance your lives".

Mahlala said some of the people“were given a chance after half-time but they did not bring the desired results”.

His statements sparked speculations among the DC followers that he was planning to form a rival party after he was struck off from contesting against Mokhothu this weekend.

Mahlala has however told thepost that he is not contemplating forming a new party.

“I am still a member of the DC,” Mahlala said.

“I am not planning to form another party,” he said

“I can form a party only if the people say I should, and provided they will finance it. Running a political party is expensive.”

Mahlala made it clear that he is withdrawing because of factionalism in the DC, which he said had been exacerbated by the coming elective conference.

“For the sake of peace, cooperation, and stability of the party, I have decided to withdraw,” he said.

He told thepost that he is“dismayed to see the same dirty politics that we saw playing out during the youth league elective conference where one candidate was given mileage over the other”.

“Some members were allowed to insult and humiliate me without being called to order by the party leadership,” he said

“It looks like the national executive committee supports what is happening. I have concluded that the national executive committee takes part in fueling the problem.”

Leeto, who was competing against Ramahooana Matlosa and Pheello Sehlabaka, said the divisions in the DC are in the open for everyone to see but the leadership has not taken any steps to stop it.

“I am afraid that this coming conference will also divide the party,” Sehlabaka said.

Sehlabaka insisted that he is still a member of the DC and has no plans to leave.

“I withdrew in fear that all those who are associated with my skeleton will also be victimised,” he said

He also said that each elective conference always leaves their party members with scars.

“I still support my party and all those who will contest even though I have withdrawn. I will lead my constituency delegation to the conference, I am still the chairman.”

