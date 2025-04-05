Excited And Nervous: Hrithik Roshan Confirms Helming ‘Krrish 4’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan may have delivered consecutive hits for the better part of his career as an actor, but he is a bundle of nerves as he makes his foray into direction. The actor, who is currently on a USA Tour to mark his 25 years as a part of the Indian Entertainment Industry, confirmed directing his upcoming movie 'Krrish 4'.

During an event in Atlanta, USA, the actor reacted to an old picture of himself behind the camera, as he said, "This was during a film called 'Koyla'. That was the first time I did something behind the camera, I directed the making of 'Koyla'. And now I'm going behind the camera again. Good luck to me”.

He further mentioned, "I can't tell you all how nervous I am, I'll need all the encouragement I possibly can get”.

Recently, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut with 'Krrish 4' as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years. The announcement piqued excitement from fans and enhanced anticipation for the superhero franchise.

Hrithik further shared updates on 'War 2', as he called Jr. NTR as his favourite co-star. Hrithik said, "My favourite co-star is actually Jr. NTR. I just did War 2 with him and he is amazing. He is brilliant, such a fine teammate. I think we have done something good and I cannot wait for you all to watch it, 'War 2', 14th August”.

He also shared an update on the shoot schedule of 'War 2', as he said, "I'm extremely proud of this film. There's only one song pending, rest of the film is shot. The song that we will be shooting is with Jr. NTR and I'll go back and finish it. I hope I do well. But this film is going to be bigger and better than part 1, that's my promise to you. So wish me luck”.

Hrithik was recently injured while rehearsing for the War 2 song due to which the filming of the song was postponed. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and marks the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'War'.