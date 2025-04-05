Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Antitrust Decision On ADNOC's Covestro Acquisition Expected By May 12

2025-04-05 06:07:45
European Union antitrust regulators are set to announce by May 12 their decision regarding the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's proposed €15.9 billion acquisition of German chemicals manufacturer Covestro. This transaction, initiated in October 2024, represents ADNOC's most significant foray into the European chemicals sector.

The European Commission, responsible for ensuring fair competition within the EU's 27 member states, faces several options: granting unconditional approval, approving the deal with specific conditions, or launching an in-depth four-month investigation to scrutinize potential antitrust concerns.

This acquisition aligns with a broader strategy among Middle Eastern nations to diversify their economies and reduce reliance on oil revenues. By integrating Covestro's advanced materials and polymer portfolio, ADNOC aims to bolster its position in the global chemicals market, reflecting a shift towards more sustainable and diversified energy and industrial sectors.

However, the deal's progression is subject to the EU's Foreign Subsidies Regulation, designed to prevent companies benefiting from foreign state subsidies from gaining an unfair competitive edge within the European market. This regulation empowers the Commission to assess whether such subsidies could distort competition, adding a layer of complexity to the approval process.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

