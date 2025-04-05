UAE Lottery: Seven Winners Bag Dh100,000 Each, Dh100 Million Jackpot Remains Unclaimed

The UAE Lottery has revealed the results of its latest fortnightly draw held on Saturday, April 5. In the draw number 250405, seven participants walked away with Dh100,000 each under the 'guaranteed prizes' category.

The massive Dh100-million grand prize continues to remain unclaimed, as no one matched the winning combination required to claim the jackpot.

The winning numbers for this week's draw in the days section are: 1, 5, 9, 17, 20, 24, and the month number is 9. As per the rules, the days section numbers can be matched in any order, while the month number must be an exact match to win the grand prize.

Four lucky participants matched five numbers from the days section and the correct month number, earning the third-place prize of Dh100,000 each.

In addition to the 3rd place, 91 participants claimed Dh1,000 each under the fourth place prize category. As many as 9,579 participants took home Dh100 each in the fifth-place category.

The following participants won Dh100,000 each under the guaranteed prizes 'lucky chance ID'category:



AM1183358

CB5217331

AT1804514

DD8021363

CP6639399

CU7145687 AC0130830

As the life-changing Dh100-million jackpot remains unclaimed, excitement continues to surge across the UAE, with thousands of participants entering the upcoming draw.