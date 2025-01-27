EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Financing

Delticom AG: Successful extension of the syndicated loan agreement

27.01.2025 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Delticom AG: Successful extension of the syndicated loan agreement Hanover, January 27, 2025 – Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock symbol DEX), Europe's leading retailer for tyres and complete wheels, has successfully extended the syndicated loan agreement with the financing banks in December 2024. The new agreement runs until June 30, 2028, with the option of extending it by another year with the consent of the lending banks. The loan will be used for general corporate financing and to finance the Delticom Group's guarantee requirements. “Thanks to the positive development of Delticom, known for Reifendirekt and Tirendo, we were able to slightly reduce the financing framework from € 40 million to € 39 million. The composition of the bank consortium remains unchanged, which we are very pleased about. This means that long-standing financing partners will continue to support us in the coming years, which is not a matter of course in these economic times,” commented Andreas Prüfer (CEO) on the successful conclusion. <End of disclosure>





About Delticom: With its brand Reifendirekt, Delticom AG is the leading company in Europe for the online distribution of tyres and complete wheels. The product portfolio for private and business customers comprises an unparalleled range of around 600 brands and over 80,000 tyre models for cars and motorcycles. Complete wheels and rims complete the product range. The company operates 339 online shops and online distribution platforms in 68 countries, serving more than 19 million customers. In the online shop Reifendirekt, sustainable and resource-saving tyres are labelled accordingly and awarded a sustainability seal. As part of the service, the ordered products can be sent to one of Delticom's around 30,000 partner garages in Europe for mounting at the customer's request. Based in Hanover, Germany, the company operates primarily in Europe and has extensive expertise in the development and operation of online shops, internet customer acquisition, internet marketing and the establishment of partner networks. Since its foundation in 1999, Delticom has built up comprehensive expertise in designing efficient and fully integrated ordering and logistics processes. The company's own warehouses are among its most important assets. In fiscal year 2023, Delticom AG generated revenues of around 476 million euros. At the end of the third quarter 2024, the company employed 169 people. Delticom AG shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807). On the internet at:





