Cold Weather In Qatar To Gradually Subside Towards End Of 'Al Balda' Ascent: QMD
Date
1/27/2025 2:00:28 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula Online
Doha: Tonight marks the first night of the Al Balda star, which is the final star of the Shoubt season. The star's rise is projected to last for 13 days.
The Qatar Meteorology Department reported that, during this period, northwesterly wind is dominant and the cold weather continues.
Towards the end of Al Balda's ascent, coldness begins to relatively subside, particularly when the wind shifts direction towards the south.
Rain clouds could also occasionally appear during this period.
MENAFN27012025000063011010ID1109134278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.