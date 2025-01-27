عربي


Cold Weather In Qatar To Gradually Subside Towards End Of 'Al Balda' Ascent: QMD

1/27/2025 2:00:28 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Tonight marks the first night of the Al Balda star, which is the final star of the Shoubt season. The star's rise is projected to last for 13 days.

The Qatar Meteorology Department reported that, during this period, northwesterly wind is dominant and the cold weather continues.

Towards the end of Al Balda's ascent, coldness begins to relatively subside, particularly when the wind shifts direction towards the south.

Rain clouds could also occasionally appear during this period.

The Peninsula

