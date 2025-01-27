Rising Autoimmune Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Demand: Key Driver Transforming The Inflectra Market In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inflectra Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Inflectra Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is the inflectra Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The inflectra market size has seen remarkable growth in the past few years and this trend is projected to continue. The market has recorded a historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR of XX%. It has grown from $XX million in 2024 to a projected $XX million in 2025, courtesy of an increased chronic disease prevalence, a surge in biosimilar acceptance, a rise in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, escalated healthcare expenditure, and an upswing in the number of patent expirations.

Going forward, the inflectra market size is poised for further expansion, with a forecast compound annual growth rate FCAGR of XX% expected in the next few years. The market will potentially reach $XX million in 2029. The driving factors behind this projected growth include a rising demand for homecare options, increased focus on personalized medicine, rural healthcare, preventive healthcare, and the utilization of digital health tools. Major trends set to shape the industry in the forecast period encompass single-use bioreactors, patient education platforms, global regulatory harmonization, artificial intelligence-driven drug development, and innovative approvals.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Drives The inflectra Market Growth ?

Autoimmune diseases have become prevalent due to changes in diet, exposure to pollutants, lifestyle behaviors, and climate change. These conditions, which occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells causing inflammation and damage to tissues and organs, have significantly impacted inflectra by stimulating the demand for effective treatment options. As more patients seek therapies such as inflectra to manage conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, the inflectra market benefits significantly. For instance, the IBD Clinical and Research Centre, a Canada-based organization, reported that over 320,000 Canadians live with inflammatory bowel disease IBD, with a prevalence of 825 per 100,000, in September 2023. As the prevalence rises by 2.44% annually, approximately 470,000 people or 1.1% of Canada's population, is projected to have IBD by 2035. Therefore, the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is a key growth driver for the inflectra market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Who Are The Key Players In The inflectra Market?

The inflectra market features several key industry players such as Celltrion Inc., which dominate the market landscape. These major companies have contributed to the market growth through continued innovation and strategic market participation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The inflectra Market?

The inflectra market has witnessed key trends such as the development of innovative products like subcutaneous infliximab biosimilars. These products provide a convenient, effective maintenance treatment option for inflammatory bowel disease patients with a subcutaneous formulation. In October 2023, Celltrion USA, a subsidiary of Celltrion announced the FDA approval of ZYMFENTRA infliximab-dyyb, the first and only subcutaneous formulation of infliximab for the maintenance treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease CD and ulcerative colitis UC in adults. This development offers a convenient administration method for treating autoimmune diseases.

How Is The inflectra Market Segmented?

The inflectra market is broadly segmented by patient demographics, application, and distribution channel:

1 By Patient Demographics: Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients

2 By Application: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and Other Indications

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

Regional Analysis Of inflectra Market:

In terms of regional market shares, Europe was the largest region in the inflectra market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to register the fastest growth in the coming years. The report covers the inflectra markets in the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Endoscopy Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

/report/endoscopy-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2025

/report/hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-global-market-report

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptides Global Market Report 2025

/report/biosimilar-therapeutic-peptide-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has a strong reputation spanning 27 industries, and reporting on 60+ geographies, for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Drawing from 1,500,000 datasets, a wealth of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we offer the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.