Free Wheelchair Mission Appoints Financial Industry Leader Scott Davis To Board Of Directors As Treasurer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Free Wheelchair Mission Board Treasurer: Scott Davis

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Free Wheelchair Mission , a humanitarian nonprofit organization that has distributed nearly 1.5 million wheelchairs to individuals across 95 countries, proudly welcomes Scott Davis to its board of directors as treasurer.Davis brings a wealth of experience in analysis, management, and strategic planning to Free Wheelchair Mission. Currently serving as Senior Vice President of Exchange Traded Funds at Capital Group Companies (American Funds), Davis has extensive expertise in finance and operational strategy that will be invaluable in advancing Free Wheelchair Mission's mission to transform lives through the gift of mobility.“Scott's exceptional leadership in the financial sector, coupled with his deep commitment to our mission, makes him an outstanding addition to our board of directors,” said David Hummelberg, chair of the organization's board of directors.“His insights will significantly strengthen our financial strategy as we work toward our vision of a world where everyone who needs a wheelchair has one.”Davis first became involved with Free Wheelchair Mission in 2016. He has served on the Audit Committee since 2022 and has attended multiple events including Miracle of Mobility. As a former missionary in Ecuador, Davis brings not only financial experience but also a personal understanding of the impact nonprofit organizations can have on communities worldwide.Davis holds an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Management Science from the University of California, San Diego. He is an active member of First Christian Church in Huntington Beach and is passionate about youth sports, tennis, and travel. Davis lives in Orange County with his wife, Lauren, and their three school-age children.“Scott's expertise and passion for transforming lives through mobility will be a tremendous asset to our board,” said Nuka Hart , CEO of Free Wheelchair Mission.“We are excited to work with him to further our mission and expand our impact globally.”About Free Wheelchair Mission:Over the past 23 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided nearly 1.5 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.

Brad Cooper

Free Wheelchair Mission

+1 949-529-1984

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.