Chinese Youth Actively Buy Gold Stickers For Smartphones
Date
1/27/2025 10:12:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, there has
been an unprecedented surge in the sales of Gold stickers for
mobile phones on the Taobao platform, Azernews
reports.
Representatives of the Chow Tai Seng jewelry brand store on the
Tmall online platform recently noted that gold stickers and
pendants for smartphones, priced around 100 yuan, have become some
of the most sought-after products. The weight of most of these
ornaments is around 0.1 grams, and they come with a transparent
case for easy attachment to smartphones.
Public data confirms that more than 200,000 gold stickers for
smartphones have been sold on Taobao. The primary target audience
for these products is women aged 25-30 who are fashion-conscious
and seek ways to express their individuality.
A key factor in the popularity of gold stickers is the sharp
rise in gold prices, which has driven consumers to find alternative
ways of purchasing the precious metal. Gold stickers have become an
attractive option for those who cannot afford larger gold items but
still want to own a piece of gold.
Changes in how young people perceive gold have also played a
significant role in spreading the trend. Gold is no longer seen
solely as an investment asset, but as a tool for personalization
and self-expression. This shift has helped transform gold from a
traditional luxury into an accessible form of fashion.
The weight of the gold stickers ranges from 0.01 to 0.2 grams,
with prices varying from several dozen to more than a hundred yuan.
Compared to traditional gold jewelry, these tiny adornments lower
the barrier to entry for young consumers, allowing them to enjoy
the status symbol of gold without the hefty price tag.
Social media has been a key driver in the spread of this trend.
With over 2 million posts showcasing the use of gold stickers, an
active exchange of user experiences, and the creation of a consumer
community centered around these accessories, it is clear that the
target audience is highly engaged. Influencers and social media
platforms have played a crucial role in making gold stickers not
only fashionable but also a symbol of modern luxury for younger
generations.
MENAFN27012025000195011045ID1109133749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.