Chinese Youth Actively Buy Gold Stickers For Smartphones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, there has been an unprecedented surge in the sales of stickers for mobile phones on the Taobao platform, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Chow Tai Seng jewelry brand store on the Tmall recently noted that stickers and pendants for smartphones, priced around 100 yuan, have become some of the most sought-after products. The weight of most of these ornaments is around 0.1 grams, and they come with a transparent case for easy attachment to smartphones.

Public data confirms that more than 200,000 gold stickers for smartphones have been sold on Taobao. The primary target audience for these products is women aged 25-30 who are fashion-conscious and seek ways to express their individuality.

A key factor in the popularity of gold stickers is the sharp rise in gold prices, which has driven consumers to find alternative ways of purchasing the precious metal. Gold stickers have become an attractive option for those who cannot afford larger gold items but still want to own a piece of gold.

Changes in how young people perceive gold have also played a significant role in spreading the trend. Gold is no longer seen solely as an investment asset, but as a tool for personalization and self-expression. This shift has helped transform gold from a traditional luxury into an accessible form of fashion.

The weight of the gold stickers ranges from 0.01 to 0.2 grams, with prices varying from several dozen to more than a hundred yuan. Compared to traditional gold jewelry, these tiny adornments lower the barrier to entry for young consumers, allowing them to enjoy the status symbol of gold without the hefty price tag.

Social media has been a key driver in the spread of this trend. With over 2 million posts showcasing the use of gold stickers, an active exchange of user experiences, and the creation of a consumer community centered around these accessories, it is clear that the target audience is highly engaged. Influencers and social media platforms have played a crucial role in making gold stickers not only fashionable but also a symbol of modern luxury for younger generations.