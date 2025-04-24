403
EU rejects removing Russia sanctions for peace
(MENAFN) The European Union has firmly rejected any suggestion of easing sanctions on Russia before a peace deal is finalized, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday citing diplomatic sources. The stance comes in response to a recent U.S. proposal aimed at facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, which reportedly included the possibility of easing sanctions on Moscow if a lasting ceasefire were achieved.
However, EU officials have made it clear that they “staunchly oppose” lifting any restrictions prior to the conclusion of formal peace negotiations. The proposal also included the controversial idea of recognizing Russian sovereignty over Crimea—a suggestion both the EU and Ukraine have dismissed outright as unacceptable.
This hardline position from Brussels is said to have contributed to the downgrading of a planned high-level meeting in London, originally set to include top diplomats from the US, UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine. The talks proceeded with lower-level officials instead. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both skipped the event, with presidential envoy General Keith Kellogg leading the American delegation.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated last month that sanctions against Russia will remain in place as long as the conflict continues. In a separate development in March, the EU rejected Russia's demand to lift restrictions on the Russian Agricultural Bank as part of broader talks tied to reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the EU’s position, suggesting that by refusing to ease sanctions, Europe is showing an unwillingness to pursue peace alongside the diplomatic efforts underway between Moscow and Washington.
