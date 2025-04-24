403
Rubio Confirms U.S. Stance on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Wednesday that Iran could develop a peaceful nuclear initiative, provided it agrees to relinquish uranium enrichment.
He emphasized that such a program must align with international standards and follow the model of importing enriched fuel, as many nations do. “If Iran wants a civil nuclear program, they can have one just like many other countries in the world have one, and that is they import enriched material," Rubio said during an interview.
He further explained that while there is an acceptable route to a non-military nuclear endeavor, Iran’s insistence on enriching uranium raises serious concerns.
“There's a pathway to a civil, peaceful nuclear program if they want one, but if they insist on enriching, then they will be the only country in the world that doesn't have a weapons program but is 'enriching' — that’s problematic," Rubio warned.
Rubio also voiced disapproval of the 2015 nuclear accord established during the Obama presidency, asserting that it granted Tehran “permanent concessions” in return for “temporary” limitations. He portrayed the deal as unbalanced and unfavorable in ensuring long-term security and compliance.
In addressing the broader U.S. approach, Rubio was clear in asserting that America does not wish to initiate conflict. “We do not want to see war. This is not a president who campaigned on starting wars,” he remarked, referencing Leader Donald Trump.
He clarified that Trump’s administration prioritizes diplomatic resolutions over military interventions. "He would prefer that there not be a need to resort to military force, either by us or anybody else. He would prefer that it be something that we can negotiate," Rubio emphasized.
The Secretary of State concluded by warning that any military measures could escalate into a larger regional confrontation, reinforcing the U.S. government's dedication to peaceful dialogue and negotiation.
