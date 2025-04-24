403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Istanbul experiences 6.2-magnitude earthquake
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake struck beneath the Sea of Marmara on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through Istanbul and nearby areas. Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) confirmed two quakes occurred around midday, with the stronger one registering a magnitude of 6.2—the most powerful to hit the densely populated city of over 15 million in recent years.
Though no immediate casualties or major damage were reported, videos circulating online captured the tremors' impact, even from distances up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away. Footage showed interior items falling, lanterns swinging, and in one instance, a construction crane bending next to an unfinished skyscraper.
There were also reports of wave activity along the Marmara coastline, possibly caused by the seismic event. In response, many residents evacuated buildings quickly, aware of Türkiye’s tragic history with earthquakes.
The country’s last major quake struck southern Türkiye and Syria in February 2023, resulting in over 60,000 deaths. Experts continue to warn that Istanbul, located near the North Anatolian Fault, remains at high risk for a devastating earthquake in the future.
Wednesday’s tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania.
Though no immediate casualties or major damage were reported, videos circulating online captured the tremors' impact, even from distances up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away. Footage showed interior items falling, lanterns swinging, and in one instance, a construction crane bending next to an unfinished skyscraper.
There were also reports of wave activity along the Marmara coastline, possibly caused by the seismic event. In response, many residents evacuated buildings quickly, aware of Türkiye’s tragic history with earthquakes.
The country’s last major quake struck southern Türkiye and Syria in February 2023, resulting in over 60,000 deaths. Experts continue to warn that Istanbul, located near the North Anatolian Fault, remains at high risk for a devastating earthquake in the future.
Wednesday’s tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment