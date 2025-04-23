Pope Francis Called Parish Priest In Gaza 'Practically Every Day', Bishop Of Southern Arabia Says

As Catholics across the UAE prepare for memorial services in honour of Pope Francis, one moment stands out among the tributes: his unwavering, daily calls to a parish priest inside Gaza, even in his final days.

For UAE's and Southern Arabia's Apostolic Vicar, who was personally appointed by Pope Francis, this gesture was emblematic of the late pontiff's "unique style" - one rooted in mercy, inclusion, and direct human connection.

“This was a clear initiative taken by Pope Francis to call the parish priest in Gaza practically every day; I think he also called him on Saturday [a few days before he passed away], he was so faithful; this is just an example because we can find [similar initiatives] in different fields,” Mons. Paolo Martinelli OFM Cap told Khaleej Times.

For instance, when he received news of a family in crisis, like losing a child,“he wanted to call them and to communicate the closeness of the church to them, there were plenty of events like that, it was his style.” The late Pope passed a“great legacy to make everyone feel important and included.”

This personal touch, reaching out directly to those in crisis, was a defining trait of Pope Francis' leadership.“We must not isolate one sentence, he said, but look at the whole picture of his life.” His gestures, words, and meetings portrayed a living testimony of mercy and inclusion, added the bishop.

Accepting differences

Pope Francis' unique style also resonated in resolving disagreements. During the synodal processes in October 2023 and 2024, where over 400 bishops gathered to discuss building a more participatory church, he stood out for his calm and collaborative leadership.“When some problems were rising, he was able to listen to them and to find a peaceful way to work together,” recalled Mons. Martinelli who was part of the discussions.

“So, he was accepting tensions and tried to work [them out] together.” He also recognised when more time was needed; while discussing the final document one year ago,“there were clearly some points where we [thought] it was necessary to have more time. So, he accepted. Maybe next year we can find a better solution.”

Instead of imposing immediate answers, Pope Francis encouraged open dialogue across cultures and continents, helping church leaders embrace differences without division;“it's really a great teaching.”

Upcoming memorials

The upcoming memorials and special Masses across the UAE and Oman reflect not only the Church's reverence for Pope Francis, but also the deep personal connections many clergy and faithful had with him. The first Mass in memory of the late pope took place just hours after news of his passing, gathering a large congregation in Abu Dhabi.

“It was a very interesting moment,” he said, noting that his homily highlighted the late pope's ties to the region and the Vicariate.“Our people are strongly connected with Pope Francis and the country.”

On Thursday evening, there will be a mass presided by the Apostolic Nuncio in the Abrahamic Family House at the St. Francis Church,“because this is a special church connected to Pope Francis because it is a gift given by the President of the UAE.”

The commemorative events span the UAE and Oman, culminating in a Mass at St Mary's Church in Dubai, home to the altar Pope Francis used during his historic 2019 Mass at Zayed Sports City. The altar was later gifted to the parish and remains a powerful symbol of his legacy in the Emirates.“It's very symbolic,” said Bishop Martinelli.“There's also an image of Pope Francis on the altar to remind us of his presence.”

In Oman, a Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Muscat, one of four parishes in the Sultanate, will be led by the bishop himself. Another special Mass for the soul of Pope Francis will take place in Abu Dhabi at St Joseph's Cathedral parish on April 28 at 7pm.“It's difficult for priests to gather on Sundays as they are busy with their parishes,” he said. However, on a Monday evening, they would have more free time to attend.“We expect a good number of priests and faithful.”

Personal encounters

Recalling his first personal encounters with Pope Francis, then Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, Bishop Martinelli described a relationship rooted in mutual respect and shared spirituality. He recalled that Pope Francis was always warm toward him because he wore his Capuchin Franciscan habit. The Pope would often tell him how much he loved St. Francis of Assisi and spoke fondly of his Franciscan friends back in Argentina.“Every time we met, he'd say, 'Ah, I love San Francesco so much,'” he recalled.“When he was elected and chose the name Pope Francis, it was no surprise to me.”

For the UAE's diverse Catholic population, now estimated at nearly 900,000, this legacy of inclusivity resonates strongly.“Our church here is a church of migrants, made up of people from over 100 nations,” said the bishop.“Synodality, the idea of working together despite our differences is essential.”

Bishop Martinelli also emphasised the late pope's landmark contributions to interfaith dialogue, particularly through the Document on Human Fraternity signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Fratelli Tutti offers deep theological roots, serving as a prophetic text to advocate universal brotherhood and cooperation among religions.“It's not just about comparing doctrines,” he said.“It's about building a more fraternal, human world together.”