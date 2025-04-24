403
US federal judge blocks Trump’s attempt to cut funding from VOA
(MENAFN) A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to cut funding for Voice of America (VOA), ordering the government to reinstate financial support for the U.S.-funded international broadcaster. The decision came after President Donald Trump moved to slash funding for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA and its sister outlet, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), earlier this year.
VOA and RFE/RL, both created during the Cold War to promote pro-Western perspectives, have historically received congressional funding. Trump's proposed cuts had forced these outlets to place staff on unpaid leave. His administration characterized the move as part of a broader plan to reduce bureaucratic influence and redirect resources in line with his “America First” agenda.
On Tuesday, Judge Royce Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled the defunding unlawful, expressing concern about the negative effects on employees and global audiences. Appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987, Lamberth emphasized that the sudden cuts were made “without regard to the harm inflicted” on the media organization’s personnel and consumers.
The ruling orders USAGM to restore funding to VOA and prohibits it from interfering with its operations. Lamberth clarified that RFE/RL was not part of this specific ruling, as a separate restraining order was already in place to protect its funding.
Trump has repeatedly criticized VOA as outdated, biased, and a waste of taxpayer money, arguing it no longer aligns with the country’s strategic interests. His administration has aimed to reform or eliminate Cold War-era institutions in favor of more direct and modern messaging tactics.
Meanwhile, in Russia, VOA and RFE/RL have been under increasing pressure. Moscow labeled both outlets as "foreign agents" in 2017 and banned RFE/RL as an “undesirable organization” in early 2024. Following the U.S. funding cuts, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that the matter was internal to the U.S., adding that these outlets had little influence in Russia.
