403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio declares US has ‘better understanding’ of Russia’s stance on Ukraine
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington now has a clearer understanding of Russia’s stance on the Ukraine conflict, following a resumption of direct dialogue after a three-year diplomatic freeze. In an interview with The Free Press on Wednesday, Rubio explained that recent talks with Moscow have shed light on the Russian position, marking a shift from the breakdown in relations that followed the escalation of the conflict in 2022 under former President Joe Biden.
With Donald Trump back in the White House since January, the administration has moved away from Biden-era strategies, focusing instead on fast-tracking a peace deal and improving U.S.-Russia relations. Several rounds of high-level negotiations have taken place as part of this effort.
Rubio emphasized that neither side can achieve total victory through military means. “Russia’s not going to roll over Ukraine and take the whole country. And Ukraine’s not going to drive them all the way back to the pre-2014 borders,” he said. Stressing the importance of diplomacy, Rubio added, “This is not our war. We didn’t start it. We’re just trying to help bring it to an end.”
Rubio had been expected to attend a high-level summit in London with diplomats from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine. However, he and Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, ultimately chose not to attend. The UK Foreign Office later confirmed that the ministerial meeting was indefinitely postponed, although lower-level talks are continuing behind closed doors.
The U.S. had planned to use the London meeting to present what has been described as a “final offer” to end the conflict. The proposal included formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, acknowledgment of Russian control over Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, partial lifting of sanctions, and a halt to NATO expansion into Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected any compromise involving Crimea on Tuesday, prompting Trump to warn that delaying talks could risk Ukraine’s future as a whole.
Russia, for its part, insists that the status of Crimea and the four other regions—integrated into Russia following referendums in 2014 and 2022—is non-negotiable. Moscow continues to demand that any peace agreement address what it calls the root causes of the war, including NATO expansion and Western arms supplies to Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has also indicated that halting these arms shipments is essential for any viable ceasefire.
With Donald Trump back in the White House since January, the administration has moved away from Biden-era strategies, focusing instead on fast-tracking a peace deal and improving U.S.-Russia relations. Several rounds of high-level negotiations have taken place as part of this effort.
Rubio emphasized that neither side can achieve total victory through military means. “Russia’s not going to roll over Ukraine and take the whole country. And Ukraine’s not going to drive them all the way back to the pre-2014 borders,” he said. Stressing the importance of diplomacy, Rubio added, “This is not our war. We didn’t start it. We’re just trying to help bring it to an end.”
Rubio had been expected to attend a high-level summit in London with diplomats from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine. However, he and Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, ultimately chose not to attend. The UK Foreign Office later confirmed that the ministerial meeting was indefinitely postponed, although lower-level talks are continuing behind closed doors.
The U.S. had planned to use the London meeting to present what has been described as a “final offer” to end the conflict. The proposal included formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, acknowledgment of Russian control over Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, partial lifting of sanctions, and a halt to NATO expansion into Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected any compromise involving Crimea on Tuesday, prompting Trump to warn that delaying talks could risk Ukraine’s future as a whole.
Russia, for its part, insists that the status of Crimea and the four other regions—integrated into Russia following referendums in 2014 and 2022—is non-negotiable. Moscow continues to demand that any peace agreement address what it calls the root causes of the war, including NATO expansion and Western arms supplies to Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has also indicated that halting these arms shipments is essential for any viable ceasefire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment