Trump Says Tariff Reduction on China Depends on Beijing
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that any potential reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods will be contingent on China's actions, as trade tensions between the two largest global economies remain high.
During an Oval Office meeting, where he signed executive orders, Trump was asked how soon he intended to lower tariffs on China.
His response was: "Well, that depends on them."
Earlier that day, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump's stance during an interview, emphasizing that there would be no unilateral decrease in tariffs on China.
"There will be no unilateral reduction in tariffs against China...China needs to make a deal with the United States of America," she remarked.
Trump also reiterated his long-standing criticism of unfair trade practices, stating: "We have a situation where we have a very, very great place called the United States of America, and it's been ripped off for years and years."
He warned that failing to reach a deal would result in Washington establishing a new tariff rate, which he mentioned could be decided soon. "Over the next two, three weeks, we'll be setting the number, and we're going to pick (a rate), could be for China too."
Trump further emphasized, "If we don't make a deal, which is possible, we're going to just set the price."
