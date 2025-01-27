Connectm Acquires Mhz Invensys, Enhancing Wireless Communication Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Expected to Generate an Additional $15M of Revenue from the AMI Vertical by the End of 2027

Acquisition Bolsters ConnectM's Wireless Solutions for Smart Metering and Allows Expansion into Key Adjacent Markets

TAM for the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Predicted to be North of $47 Billion by 2030

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Solutions, (Nasdaq: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the“Company”), a leader in the electrification economy, today announced the recent of MHz Invensys, a renowned developer of high-performing wireless communication products and solutions. ConnectM has entered an all-stock transaction in exchange for all of MHz Invensys' assets, comprised primarily of intellectual property. The two founders, Kiran Kumar and Mahesh Oni, will stay on as employees of ConnectM. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster ConnectM's capabilities in effectively delivering wireless communication, particularly in the smart metering/Advanced Metering Infrastructure (“AMI”) vertical. AMI enables two-way communication between smart meters and utility companies. This infrastructure collects, stores, analyzes, and presents energy usage data in real-time, allowing for more efficient and accurate monitoring of electricity, gas, and water consumption.

MHz Invensys has established technology leadership in the energy sector, addressing the complexities of traditional energy metering protocols with its advanced RF mesh-based product and solution designs. This proven technology architecture enables multi-billion scale meter readings every half hour and supports millions of smart meters with bidirectional communication for pre-payment systems.

Stellar Market Research predicts the global AMI market size to reach $47.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024-2030.1 The acquisition of MHz Invensys strengthens ConnectM's ability to provide comprehensive, end-to-end wireless solutions. ConnectM expects to generate an additional $15M of revenue from the AMI vertical alone over the next three years. Integrating MHz Invensys's technology allows ConnectM to serve not only its existing markets but also rapidly growing sectors such as solar grid monitoring, IoT/Industrial IoT, Renewables, and water and gas AMI. This strategic acquisition will allow ConnectM to achieve economies of scale and meet the rising demand for reliable, secure, and efficient communication solutions across a broader range of industries.

“We are excited to welcome Kiran and Mahesh, the founders of MHz Invensys, to the ConnectM family,” said Bhaskar Panigrahi, CEO and Chairman of ConnectM.“Their company's innovative solutions and expertise in the Smart Metering domain coupled with ConnectM's AI-powered platform will significantly enhance the offerings in our Building Electrification segment and enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

About Mhz Invensys

Mhz Invensys was established by a team with extensive experience in deploying large IoT networks globally. The team at Mhz Invensys understands the unique challenges of last-mile connectivity. Mhz Invensys offers its innovative technology to device manufacturers, communication platform providers, backhaul service enablers, and business-specific application providers such as HES (Head-End Systems), MDMS (Meter Data Management Systems), and analytics platforms.

