Fiji meteorological service issues heavy rain warning

(MENAFN) The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain warning for several regions, including the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau, Lomaiviti Group, and the eastern part of Viti Levu, Fiji's largest island. The warning was announced on Monday as persistent rainy weather affected these areas, raising concerns about potential flooding and safety risks.



In response to the warning, the National Disaster Risk Management Office urged residents in the affected regions to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety. Authorities emphasized the importance of staying prepared and taking necessary precautions to prevent accidents or harm during this period of heavy rainfall.



The office specifically warned the public about the possibility of localized flooding in flood-prone areas, low-lying crossings, minor roads, and other vulnerable locations. Residents were advised to remain alert and avoid venturing into areas prone to water accumulation, particularly during periods of intense rainfall.



People were strongly urged to stay away from and avoid attempting to cross flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads, or walkways where water levels exceed knee height. The office highlighted that such measures are essential to safeguard lives and reduce risks for both the public and first responders, who might otherwise face life-threatening situations during rescue efforts.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109133213