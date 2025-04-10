CPF Brings Silicon Valley Visionaries To Empower Jordanian Tech Talent

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 10 (Petra) -- The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), through Al Hussein Technical University - a CPF program -, delivered a high-impact event, "Insights from Silicon Valley Women: Inspiring Leadership, Innovation & the Future of Tech," designed to propel Jordanian youth into the vanguard of global technological advancement.This initiative, a cornerstone of the Foundation's commitment to empowering Jordan's next generation, seamlessly connected local talent with leading global expertise.The event featured five distinguished women at the forefront of Silicon Valley's innovation ecosystem, alongside a prominent Lebanese expert, who shared their invaluable insights and career journeys with an audience of over 500 Jordanian youth, students, and tech professionals at the King Hussein Business Park.Attendees were captivated by a series of dynamic TED-style talks, covering critical topics such as the transformative power of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, robotics, social innovation, and strategic tech investment.The event also placed a significant emphasis on women's empowerment, exploring the challenges and opportunities for women in tech workplaces and the imperative of girls' participation in STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).A vibrant panel discussion further delved into the future of female leadership in the digital age.The sessions garnered significant online engagement, livestreamed across the Foundation's social media platforms, highlighting the strong interest in technology and innovation within Jordan.The event continued at HTU's campus, where attendees participated in hands-on workshops led by the Silicon Valley experts. These workshops provided practical insights into venture capital strategies (Rekha Pai), innovation for social good (Jill Finlayson), hardware-based AI and IoT (Kathy Giori), smart city development (Aseel Honein), and cultivating confidence and leadership for women in tech (Terri Khonsari and Hosai Omarakhil).A tour of HTU's cutting-edge facilities showcased the university's unique approach to technical education, blending rigorous academic study with practical, innovation-driven learning to prepare students for the demands of the future workforce.This event underscores the Crown Prince Foundation's strategic vision to foster global collaboration and create pathways for Jordanian youth to excel in high-impact industries. By connecting local talent with global thought leaders, the Foundation is driving Jordan's knowledge economy and shaping its digital future.