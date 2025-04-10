Msheireb Downtown Doha Records Exceptional Eid Al Fitr 2025 Performance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Building on its successful Ramadan period, Msheireb Downtown Doha delivered outstanding results during Eid Al Fitr 2025, with record visitor numbers and hotel occupancy rates strengthening its position as Qatar's premier cultural and hospitality destination.

The Eid Musala prayer service attracted 4,150 worshippers, a 38% increase from 2024, highlighting Msheireb Downtown Doha's growing importance as a spiritual centre during major Islamic celebrations.

Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, said: "Following our successful Ramadan programme, we've seen exceptional engagement continue through Eid Al Fitr. The increased visitor numbers reflect our commitment to creating experiences that honour cultural traditions while embracing modern amenities in our sustainable city."

The district's luxury hotels performed strongly during the Eid period. Mandarin Oriental, Doha reached 77.6% occupancy, up from 67.3% in 2024, while Park Hyatt Doha achieved 83% occupancy.

These figures contributed to Msheireb Downtown Doha's overall performance for the combined Ramadan and Eid season, which welcomed over 1.9 million visitors-a 19% increase from 2024. The district's tram service saw a 69% rise in ridership during this period.

"As we conclude this year's Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr season, we thank all visitors who shared these special moments with us. These results establish a new benchmark and reinforce our commitment to providing exceptional experiences throughout the year," added Dr. Abdulla.